Bp Plc Acquires 16,738 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bp Plc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.59. 125,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

