Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$260.00 at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$260.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark increased their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$237.82.

TSE:BYD opened at C$220.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$125.01 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$225.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$212.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

