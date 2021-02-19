Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $1,501,776.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.