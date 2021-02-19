Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Trading Down 15.2%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s share price traded down 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.39. 10,462,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 17,294,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Borqs Technologies by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.