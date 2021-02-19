Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Booking traded as high as $2,302.95 and last traded at $2,302.95, with a volume of 2876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,259.79.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,973.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,128.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,936.87.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

