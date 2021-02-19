Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

