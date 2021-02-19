Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Bodycote has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.