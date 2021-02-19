BMO Capital Markets Increases North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to $18.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $12.56. 9,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,886. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $389.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.38.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

