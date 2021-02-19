BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) a C$37.00 Price Target

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) has been given a C$37.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of MSI stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,762. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.58.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

