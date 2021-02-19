Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading 7.6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $102.67 and last traded at $100.25. Approximately 787,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 447,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.20.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

