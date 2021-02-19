Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

