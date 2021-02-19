bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “bluebird reported narrower than expected loss but sales missed estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company has an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases and cancers. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is a significant boost for the company. The European launch of Zynteglo continues to progress, well. Additionally, the multiple myeloma program- idecabtagene vicleucel, partnered with Bristol Myers, continues to advance with the submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The successful development of the candidates will benefit it in the long run. However, competition is stiffening in this space. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of BLUE opened at $26.95 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $89.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

