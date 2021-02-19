Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Announces Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -3.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,305,912.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,260 shares of company stock worth $1,149,258 over the last three months. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

