Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,755. The company has a market cap of $766.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

