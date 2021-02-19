BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,377,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.47% of The Kraft Heinz worth $1,468,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.