BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.93% of EPAM Systems worth $1,189,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after buying an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,161,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,105 shares of company stock worth $5,684,005. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.27.

Shares of EPAM opened at $378.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.97 and a 200 day moving average of $334.92. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

