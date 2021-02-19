BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,086,658 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $1,439,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $151.42 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

