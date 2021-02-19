Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.11-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.394-1.422 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Black Knight stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

