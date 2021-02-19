Bitcloud Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $236,012.07 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,793.66 or 0.99776726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.54 or 0.00580052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.34 or 0.00841892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00248713 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00173887 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,813,921 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.