Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading 16.3% Higher

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares traded up 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.26. 6,164,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 8,929,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Digital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.98% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

