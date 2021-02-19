Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$4.75 at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

BIR traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.13. 1,307,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,490. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.78. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

