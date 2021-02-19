BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 2,540,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,072,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get BEST alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.72.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BEST by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after buying an additional 2,858,034 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BEST by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,041,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 794,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in BEST by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 270,852 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BEST in the third quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in BEST by 54.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.