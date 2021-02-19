Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $116.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,946 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Best Buy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 129,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

