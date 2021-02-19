Berenberg Bank Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Target Price to GBX 3,500

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 2,795 ($36.52) on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,697.05 ($35.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00).
