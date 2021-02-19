Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:IPZYF remained flat at $$1.49 on Friday. 31,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. IP Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

