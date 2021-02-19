Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SCPS stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95. Scopus BioPharma has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $47.86.

In related news, Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan bought 2,500 shares of Scopus BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,845. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

