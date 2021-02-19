Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

