Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

