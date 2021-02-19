Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 107.94 ($1.41). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 406,589 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £134.28 million and a PE ratio of -210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

