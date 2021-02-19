Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Down 42.3% Over Last 7 Days

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $378,992.46 and approximately $2,815.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 255,790,939 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.