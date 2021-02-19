Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

