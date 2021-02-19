Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $126.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.