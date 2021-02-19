Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Bausch Health Companies traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 206781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $425,146.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

