Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,016. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 174.2% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

