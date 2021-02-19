Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.
Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,016. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 174.2% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.