Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.03. 504,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 744,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $357.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $51,585.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

