Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.65-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.36.

B opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

