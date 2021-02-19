Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.65-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89.
A number of research firms have issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.36.
B opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.