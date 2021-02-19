Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Holdings Cut by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,820. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

