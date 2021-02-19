Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $670,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. WBI Investments bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

