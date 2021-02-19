Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WestRock were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE:WRK opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

