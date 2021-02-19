Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 895 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,987,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

Several brokerages have commented on BEAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

