Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $732,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,768,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,677.67 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $147,221.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,283,383 shares of company stock worth $89,150,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

