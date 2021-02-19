Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Datadog were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,231,294 shares of company stock valued at $223,268,453. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,545.48 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

