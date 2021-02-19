Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $532,000 Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Proofpoint by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFPT. Mizuho increased their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,411,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFPT stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.01.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.