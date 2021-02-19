Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov Acquires 500 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,374.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BWFG stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

