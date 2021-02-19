Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

NYSE BMO opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $80.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 169.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

