Bank of America Downgrades bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of BLUE opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $89.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

