Banano (BAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,658.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Banano has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $65,658.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00522551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00059199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00827734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00037491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00083630 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,340 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

