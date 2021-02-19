Balentine LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $95.85. 67,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

