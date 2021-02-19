Balentine LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,700,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,417 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,089,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,073 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

