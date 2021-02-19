Balentine LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $595.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The company has a market capitalization of $368.74 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.89.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.